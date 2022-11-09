Visit to Badami has nothing to do with politics: DKS

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D K Shivakumar on Wednesday clarified that he had gone to Badami on personal work.

Shivakumar's visit to Badami on Tuesday, which happens to be the Congress Legislature party leader Siddaramaiah's constituency, had led to speculations within the political circles.

Shivakumar told reporters that he had gone to Badami on personal work, as he is involved in several business and social works apart, from political activities. "What is wrong if I visit Badami? Why attach so much importance to it?" he countered in response to a question.

He added that he was touring Bagalkote district, and on enroute, he stopped at Badami to have tea and to purchase fruits and biscuits. One of his supporters took pictures with him and posted it on social media sites. "There is nothing significant attached to it," he said.