Want Congress ticket? Apply for it, says D K Shivakumar

In an effort to make sure candidates are serious enough about elections, the Karnataka Congress announced Wednesday a 10-day application process for the 2023 Assembly tickets.

Even incumbent lawmakers who want the party’s ticket should apply, Karnataka Congress president D K Shivakumar said.

“We’re inviting applications from all those who want to contest as Congress candidates. The application window is open between November 5 and 15. Applications are available in our office,” Shivakumar said, adding that the application fee is Rs 5,000.

“General category applicants have to give a demand draft of Rs 2 lakh. For SC/STs, it is Rs 1 lakh,” Shivakumar said. “Even sitting MLAs have to apply. This includes myself. If I want to contest, I must submit the application,” he said.

Congress sources said that applications are invited for every election. "This time, applications are being invited very early. Also, the amount has been hiked to filter out people who aren't serious enough," a source said.

Shivakumar also said that the party had reopened memberships owing to demand. "Many are in touch with me. We have opened online memberships. There are leaders who are in touch with me. I can't name them," he said, extending an open invitation to everyone who wants to join Congress.

"Anybody who accepts the leadership of (AICC president) Mallikarjun Kharge, guidance of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi and the Congress's ideology can apply to join. There's a committee under Allum Veerabhadrappa that will decide," he said.

Reception for Kharge

The Congress has planned 'Sarvodaya Samavesha' at Palace Grounds to welcome newly-elected AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on November 6.

Shivakumar said Kharge would arrive in the city at 10.50 am. At 2.35 pm, the 'Sarvodaya Samavesha' will be held. Thousands of party workers and leaders will receive Kharge, he said.

"This will be Kharge's first arrival to Karnataka after becoming the AICC president," Shivakumar said. "We're holding the event in the afternoon so that party workers from all over the state come on time," he said.