We reject, condemn Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' remark: DK Shivakumar

Terming Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president Satish Jarkiholi's controversial remarks on the meaning of the word 'Hindu' as a personal one, KPCC president D K Shivakumar, on Tuesday, stated that the party condemns and rejects the statement, and does not agree with it.

"It was his personal statement. But, as KPCC president, I do not agree with that comment. We condemn and reject that statement. We are asking him to give a proper clarification. We will not entertain such personal opinions to be expressed in public," he said.

"I do not know from which dictionary he got that meaning. I am also from Hindu religion. Indian culture and the principle of the Congress are to take all castes and religions together. Let them say anything at home, but making such comments in public life is not correct," Shivakumar said.

Also read | 'Prove me wrong': Karnataka MLA Satish Jarkiholi defends 'Hindu has dirty meaning' remark

He also added that Jarkiholi's remarks would not cause any damage to the party.

Shettar reacts

Meanwhile, BJP MLA and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar stated that Congress leaders criticise Hindu culture just to appease the minorities.

"They think that they would get votes of minority communities if they criticise Hindu culture or RSS. But, minorities are also now realising that they are being used just as a vote bank by the Congress," he said.

"Congress leaders seem to have an allergy about the word 'Hindu' itself. They repeatedly try to show themselves as anti-Hindu to attract minority votes. Such statements would damage the sentiments of Hindus, and the downfall of the Congress would continue further,'' Shettar added.