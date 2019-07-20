We won't attend session, asserts Vishwanath

Rebel JD(S) legislator H Vishwanath on Saturday said that none of the rebel MLAs would neither come back to Bengaluru by Monday nor attend the Assembly session.

“Come what may, we won’t come back to Bengaluru by Monday nor attend the session,” he told a news channel from Maharashtra. He said that all 15 legislators stand united and their common objective was to bring down the coalition government. “It is impossible for the coalition government to survive,” he said. The government should fall. Is there a government in Karnataka? the former JD(S) president sought to know.

Vishwnath denied the reports that there were groups among the legislators camping in Mumbai.

Vishwanath hit out at Coalition coordination committee chairman Siddaramaiah and accused him of misinterpreting the Supreme Court’s interim order over the issue of whip.

“Let him first read the interim order and understand it properly. The first few words refer to the balancing of the Constitution. Siddaramaiah and JD(S) are misleading the House over the issue of whip,” he said.

He also expressed unhappiness over Ramalinga Reddy’s decision to withdraw his resignation. “In fact, it was Reddy who had said that all rebel legislators should be cautious. However, he backtracked.”

Vishwanath said that the rebel MLAs were touring areas on Karnataka-Maharashtra border and would arrive in Bengaluru in three-four days.

Describing Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh as an agent of the chief minister “for collecting money,” Vishwanath dared him for an open debate on the former’s allegation. Mahesh had alleged that Viswanath got money from BJP for tendering his resignation.

“It is true that I had borrowed loans for election. It is also true that Mahesh had assured me of financial help. It is false that I resigned as the BJP offered me money,” he said.

Vishwanth said that he had discussed his financial difficulties with Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy and the latter had promised help. “However, I don’t know what happened, he just forgot,” Vishwanath said.