Who is he to blame Congress, DK Shivakumar asks of Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar on Saturday launched a tirade against Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai for blaming the Pulakeshinagar riots on his party.

“The Home Minister has blamed the internal rift in the Congress. Who is he to say that? If there is any internal rift, it’s in the BJP,” Shivakumar told reporters after hoisting the national flag at a party event on the occasion of Independence Day.

The BJP government is trying to cover-up the fact that it was one of their party workers whose social media post led to violence, Shivakumar said.“In three hours, they could’ve provided the required protection. By allowing the incident to happen, they’re trying to paint a caste picture,” he said, referring to the BJP’s attempt to portray the riots as an attack on Congress’ Pulakeshinagar MLA Akhanda Srinivas Murthy who is a Dalit.

“Akhanda is our MLA. The entire party is with him and we’re asking the government to take strict action against those involved (in rioting that destroyed his house). We will cooperate,” he added.

Shivakumar also charged that authorities were trying to pressurize Murthy and the party’s councillors in giving statements in a particular way. “We won’t sit quiet and we will not tolerate this.”

He also said that the state witnessed communal riots whenever the BJP came to power. “Congress is inevitable for India. Only the Congress can save and unite the nation at a time when there’s no peace, the Constitution is under threat and people are fighting for secularism,” Shivakumar said.

“I’m confident that in the next election, Congress people will hoist the tricolour on Red Fort.” Shivakumar expressed regret for addressing Bommai in the singular while speaking to reporters. “I have respect for Bommai and the position of the Home Minister that he occupies. It was not on purpose that I referred to him in the singular. It happened inadvertently during the flow of words,” he said.