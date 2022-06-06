Why is RSS chief always from same caste: Siddaramaiah

Why is RSS chief's post always occupied by member of same caste, asks Siddaramaiah

'They do not react to such questions, as it is hard to reject the truth', he said

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, DHNS, Hubballi,
  Jun 06 2022, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2022, 22:19 ist
Siddaramaiah. Credit: DH file photo

Continuing his attack on Rashtriya Swayamsevaka Sangh (RSS), Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Monday asked why only the members of a particular community have occupied the post of RSS chief since its inception.

"I have been saying that the RSS is a communal organisation, and I am not telling anything new. Why has a Dalit, or backward class or minority community member not become the RSS Sarasanghachalak? They do not react to such questions, as it is hard to reject the truth," he said.

In reply to BJP-RSS workers' move to send chaddis (half pants) to Congress offices condemning Siddaramaiah's criticism against the RSS, he said, "They do not have any other work to do. Chaddis do chaddi work only. They do not do any work related to people, poor and Dalits".

On RS polls

Expressing confidence the second candidate of the Congress in Rajya Sabha elections from the State would win, Siddaramaiah stated that BJP and JD(S) members would also cast their 'self-conscience' vote to the Congress.

Congress fielded a minority community members as its second candidate. When JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda contested for Rajya Sabha, Congress did not field candidate against him. To defeat the candidate of the communal BJP, the JD(S) should have supported the Congress this time, he added.

