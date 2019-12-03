'Will reveal truth about Siddaramaiah after bypolls'

BJP nominee Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said that he would reveal the truth about the leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah and former speaker K R Ramesh Kumar after the bypolls.

"Due to the bypoll, I am unable to reveal the truth about Siddaramaiah and Kumar. I will pace the truth before the public after the bypolls," he told reporters here.

It was improper on part of Siddaramaiah to make baseless allegations, claims and individual attacks, he said.

"It wasn't Siddaramaiah, but my political guru S M Krishna who ensured a ticket from the Congress in the May 2018 Assembly polls. Even, senior Congress leader G Parameshwara also helped in this regard," Sudhakar said.

Ramesh Kumar acted in a teleserial in the past. Let him and the Congress leader continue to act as they would be left with no work after the bypolls, he said.