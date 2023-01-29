Won’t contest Assembly polls, says B S Yediyurappa

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa clarified on Sunday that he would not contest the upcoming Assembly polls.
"I have resigned as chief minister. I am 80 years old now and have decided not to contest the upcoming Assembly elections. I will tour the state to strengthen the party," veteran BJP leader told reporters here.
Also Read | Shah asked BJP leaders to work united: BSY
"Both my sons Raghavendra and Vijayendra are travelling the length and breadth of the state to strengthen the party. I have not retired from politics. If God gives me the strength, I will work for the party till the next elections. Will strive to bring the BJP back to power," Yediyurappa, also the BJP Parliamentary Board member, said.
Replying to a query, Yediyurappa said he was not interested in national politics.
"We will give tickets to winnable candidates. Tickets will be issued after two rounds of survey. The BJP will win 140 seats in the Assembly elections," Yediyurappa said.
