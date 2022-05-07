Yatnal will face action soon: Vijayendra

Yatnal will face action soon: Vijayendra

He said Yatnal had stated that the Central leaders had demanded Rs 2,500 crore for the chief minister post

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Shivamogga,
  • May 07 2022, 18:36 ist
  • updated: May 07 2022, 18:36 ist

State BJP Vice-President B Y Vijayendra stated that the party would initiate disciplinary action against BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his chief minister post-offer remark

Speaking to media persons, here on Saturday, he said Yatnal had stated that the Central leaders had demanded Rs 2,500 crore for the chief minister post. "He must reveal who had put pressure on him in this regard. Such statements have embarrassed the central leaders." Both State and Central leaders have considered the statement seriously and they would initiate action Yatnal, Vijayendra, son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa, said.

 He said leaders of opposition parties are making baseless allegations against ministers as assembly polls are nearing in the state. Congress leaders are daydreaming of coming back to power through such statements, he taunted.

 On ministerial berth, he said he has not put pressure on leaders for a ministerial berth. The party has already given a suitable position. The party has gained strength in the Old Mysuru region. "If we work hard, BJP could win more seats in the region in the next assembly polls."

Referring to the killing of Bajrang Dal worker Harsha in Shivamogga, he said, some anti-social organisations are behind such incidents that were reported in Shivamogga recently. They are trying to disturb peace in the city. But such incidents were not reported when BS Yediyurappa was chief minister. However, Home Minister Aaraga Jnanendra has taken all such cases seriously and has taken suitable steps.  

B Y Vijayendra
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
India News
BJP

