Yeddyurappa in Delhi to discuss cabinet expansion

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived in the national capital on Monday night to meet the party top brass to discuss his plan to expand cabinet.

The CM, who is under pressure to expand his cabinet from within the party as well as Opposition parties, is likely to hold discussion with BJP President Amit Shah and Working president J P Nadda.

However, the CM has not got the appointment with Amit Shah so far as latter is busy in Parliament where he moved bill modifying Article 370 which will strip special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Yeddyurappa is likely to stay for three more days in Delhi and return to Bengaluru after finalising the decision on cabinet expansion.

Earlier in the day, the CM met vice president M Venkaiah Naidu as a courtesy.

The CM is also likely to meet Union Ministers to discuss pending projects of the state. He will also hold meeting of state MPs here in the night today to issue the state pending issues with the centre and seek their help for quick approval.

Speaking to reporters senior BJP leader R Ashok said that the CM will decide cabinet expansion after discussion with national leaders.

He also said he is not aware whether disqualified MLAs kin will be made ministers for fielded from the party during bypoll.