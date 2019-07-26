Yeddyurappa to take oath at 6 pm on Friday

Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala accepted to conduct swearing-in ceremony of B S Yeddyurappa at 6 pm on Friday after the latter met Governor requesting him to schedule time for his oath taking.

"Just now I met Governor to stake the claim to form the government and he has agreed. Today, by 6 to 6.15, I will take oath as CM for which governor has also agreed. Governor has agreed to swear me in and has acknowledged my claim," Yeddyurappa told media persons outside Raj Bhavan.

He extended invitations to former chief ministers HD Kumaraswamy and Siddaramaiah to attend the event.

B S Yeddyurappa's letter to Governor.



Before heading to Raj Bhavan, he told reporters that he would request the Governor to make arrangement for oath-taking on Friday itself.

"I'm meeting Governor at 10 am to stake claim on forming the government. And I'll request him to give me the oath today itself," said Yeddyurappa in front of his residence in Dollars Colony.

It is learnt that BJP national president Amit Shah has reportedly directed him to stake claim to form the government.

The 76-years-old leader is going to be chief minister of Karnataka for the fourth time. Yeddyurappa was the first chief minister of the saffron party in the southern state in 2007 only to resign after seven days. His second stint lasted for 3 years after corruption scandals against him. He took oath last year as chief minister after the Karnataka Assembly elections but resigned 3 days later.

The Kumaraswamy-led coalition government collapsed after 14 months following the trust vote in the Assembly on Tuesday.