Yediyurappa hopeful that anti-conversion law will be passed this assembly session

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa said the state government will introduce the proposed anti-conversion law during the ongoing winter session of the assembly.

Speaking to media persons at Hubballi airport on Monday, he said while he is not aware of the contents of the law, being prepared by the law department, he said the bill is expected to be introduced in the assembly in the last two days of the session.

"I am hopeful that the law will be passed during this session" he said and added that not just his opinion but the government has taken suggestions from MPs and other leaders.

"There will be opposition from Congress. But the government is clear on bringing in the law as there has been demand from large section of society. Many states have introduced such laws and we will also introduce one to prevent forced conversions" he said.

Yediyurappa said he is confident of winning 15 of the 20 MLC seats that party contested. This will strengthen our party in council to pass laws, he added.

He also rubbished Congress leaders charge that chief minister Basavaraj Bommai is not getting support from BJP leaders.

Bommai enjoys complete support from BJP leaders and he will complete his full term as CM.

