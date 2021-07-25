Yediyurappa to exit soon? Will know by evening, says the CM

Will know about exit by evening, says BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday said that the BJP high command would tell him whether or not he will be continuing as chief minister by evening even as political developments suggest his exit is imminent.

Yediyurappa was in Belagavi to visit the flood-affected areas.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said by the time he reached Bengaluru in the evening, the message from the party's top brass will be received.

The CM will be reviewing the situation at Sankeshwar town in Hukkeri, Yamgarni, Kidni villages in Nippani taluk will be reviewed.

The government headed by Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa completes two years in office on Sunday and the writing on the wall suggests that he is spending his last days in office. Earlier this week, Yediyurappa dropped hints that he is on his way out.

The past two years have been a political roller-coaster for the 78-year-old leader, who has had to fight dissidence within the party.

