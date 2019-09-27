Yediyurappa to move into ‘Cauvery’

Bharat Joshi
Bharat Joshi, DH News Service, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 27 2019, 23:37pm ist
  • updated: Sep 28 2019, 00:01am ist

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday picked Cauvery as his official residence, which effectively means that Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah will have to vacate this residence. 

According to a note issued by the protocol division of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Yediyurappa’s official residence was originally the Race View quarters on Race Course Road, next to the Taj West End Hotel. His official residence has been redesignated as Cauvery, which is located behind the chief minister's home office Krishna on Kumara Krupa Road. 

At present, Yediyurappa is functioning from 'Krishna', the Vidhana Soudha and his private residence 'Dhavalagiri' in Dollar's Colony. 

As chief minister, Siddaramaiah had chosen Cauvery as his official residence and he continued to reside there when the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was in power. 

 

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chief minister B S Yediyurappa
Cauvery as his official residence
Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah will have to vacate this residence
Comments (+)
 