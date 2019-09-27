Yediyurappa to move into ‘Cauvery’

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday picked Cauvery as his official residence, which effectively means that Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah will have to vacate this residence.

According to a note issued by the protocol division of the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR), Yediyurappa’s official residence was originally the Race View quarters on Race Course Road, next to the Taj West End Hotel. His official residence has been redesignated as Cauvery, which is located behind the chief minister's home office Krishna on Kumara Krupa Road.

At present, Yediyurappa is functioning from 'Krishna', the Vidhana Soudha and his private residence 'Dhavalagiri' in Dollar's Colony.

As chief minister, Siddaramaiah had chosen Cauvery as his official residence and he continued to reside there when the Congress-JD(S) coalition government was in power.