Yediyurappa will be replaced as Karnataka CM soon: Siddaramaiah

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Siddaramaiah on Sunday said its just a matter of time that Karnataka would have a new chief minister.

Speaking to media persons here, he said "it is for sure" that the BJP would replace Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. However, there would be no mid-term elections as they (BJP) would complete the remaining two-and-half-years term.

When informed about the BJP Karnataka In-charge Arun Singh’s statement regarding Yediyurappa completing his tenure as CM, Siddaramaiah said: “he (Singh) is bound to say that. How can the BJP say that the CM will be replaced? But underneath, plans are being made to change him,” he added.

The former chief minister reiterated that candidates backed by Congress won the highest seats both in Old-Mysuru, and in the entire Karnataka gram panchayat elections. “We are number one in entire Karnataka,” he said.

“There is another two-and-half-years for me to decide on which seat (either Badami or Chamundeshwari) to contest in the 2023 assembly elections,” he said.