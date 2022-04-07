Yet to decide on K'taka cabinet expansion: CM Bommai

Yet to decide on Karnataka cabinet expansion, says CM Basavaraj Bommai

He said the decision will be made after one more discussion during the state executive committee meeting in April

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Apr 07 2022, 17:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2022, 17:26 ist
Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday said that the government is yet to decide whether to expand the state cabinet or to reshuffle it.

The CM, who was in the city after the Delhi tour, was speaking to reporters at Mysuru Airport in Mandakalli. He said the party leaders have taken all the details and whether to expand or to reshuffle the cabinet will be decided after one more discussion during the state executive committee meeting in April.

The CM said he visited to discuss the development activities of power, defence, environment, and finance among others. The union government and the Ministers have responded positively. The government would sanction more schemes for the state.

The CM said he met BJP president J P Nadda on Wednesday evening and discussed the political developments in the state, ongoing issues and about strengthening the party.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka
cabinet expansion

