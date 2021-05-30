Yogeshwar's remarks irrelevant, says R Ashoka

BJP leaders continued to corner Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar, following his controversial remarks against the leadership.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that one man’s statement had no bearing on the government, while Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s political secretary M P Renukacharya is learnt to have sought his ouster from the Cabinet and the party.

Speaking to reporters, Ashoka lashed out at Yogeshwar for terming Yediyurappa dispensation as a ‘three-party government’.

“Before making such allegations, he should ask himself who he was,” he said.

Any dispute among the party leaders should be addressed within the four walls of the party, the minister said.

Meanwhile, a section of BJP MLAs led by Renukacharya met Yediyurappa on Sunday. They are learnt to have sought action against Yogeshwar and his expulsion from the Cabinet.

Taking a dig at the minister, Renukacharya called Yogeshwar a party hopper, who had “no morality to speak on the party, CM Yediyurappa and others.”

He should be ashamed, Renukacharya said, adding that he was rejected by the voters of Channapatna.

“If he thinks this is adjustment government, he should resign from the Cabinet and leave the party.”

In an apparent reference to Yediyurappa’s son and BJP vice president B Y Vijayendra, Yogeshwar recently said, “I won’t accept my son exercising my powers”.

He had accused those in the BJP of joining hands with opposition parties to jeopardise his political future.