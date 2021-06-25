Yogeshwar's remarks keep leadership speculation alive

Tourism Minister C P Yogeshwar kept alive speculation surrounding Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s replacement by cryptically saying on Friday that he was awaiting the result of an exam he had written.

“The result will be out shortly,” he said.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai dismissed the remark saying that there aren’t any “exams” being held during Covid-19.

Yogeeshwar, who has been critical of Yediyurappa’s leadership, said that he had raised some issues between four walls with national leaders of the party.

“I have raised some issues (with national leaders) in the interest of party and organisation, and based on what aspirations I have as minister. Since revealing it in front of media was not right, I raised the issue within four walls in front of Delhi leaders,” he said, maintaining that his problems were not personal and will be addressed by party leadership.

“Our fundamental issue is different which we cannot share (with the media)... I have written an exam. Let us wait for the result,” Yogeshwar said, in reference to his meeting with BJP national general secretary and Karnataka in-charge Arun Singh last week.

The minister said that he was not happy with the budgetary allocation for Tourism department. “Even the previous Tourism minister C T Ravi was unhappy,” he said, adding that Tourism generated employment and should not be a “neglected department.”

To a question on former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi threatening to resign from BJP, Yogeshwar said that Ramesh was unlikely to resign. “If he has any grouses, we will address them in the future,” he said.