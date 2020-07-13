Karnataka reports 2,738 fresh Covid-19 cases, 73 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 2,738 new cases, of which Bengaluru accounted for 1,315 new cases. With 73 deaths reported, the death toll has climbed to 757.

Addressing reporters here, Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar argued that 75% of the state's Covid-19 deaths are due to non-Covid reasons. He made this assertion even as the death audit committee is yet to complete an audit of all cases.

"A lot of people are surprised that the state's deaths have mounted to 757. I can assure everyone that only 25% of these deaths have been caused due to Covid, the rest 75% have died due to non-Covid reasons. The death audit committee report should clear that up in the next two or three days. If a patient is already suffering from life-threatening conditions like cancer, he or she will succumb to Covid faster," Sudhakar said.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

It may be recalled that the Central team that visited the state for inspection had asked the state to bring down the mortality rate below one per cent. Sudhakar said the case fatality rate in the state is currently at 1.82% while it is 1.63% in Bengaluru. 839 people were discharged from the state on Monday alone taking the total number of recoveries to 16,248. 283 were discharged from Bengaluru alone. The state capital now has 15,052 active cases.

The total number of active cases in the state is 24,572. So far, there have been 41,581 cases in the state and currently, there are 545 patients admitted in the ICU. In the past 24 hours, 17,074 samples have been tested. The minister also said that there are also more than 3,000-odd beds vacant, including 2,218 general beds and 916 high dependency unit beds. However, there are reports every day of patients not finding hospital beds. The CM has also ordered BBMP Commissioner to add an additional 200 ambulances to the existing fleet, Sudhakar said.

Wait at home till Covid-19 results come: Govt

The government on Monday also asked all people who have given their swabs for a Covid-19 test to observe home quarantine/isolation until the results come.

"Any irresponsible behaviour by the person like going indoors, socialising, going to work, etc, will result in the spread of infection in the community and consequently such acts shall invite stringent legal action under the Epidemic Diseases Act," a government circular issued on Monday said.