Karnataka reports 6 more Omicron cases, tally at 14

Karnataka reports 6 more Omicron cases; 2 new Covid clusters in Dakshina Kannada

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 18 2021, 18:07 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 18:09 ist
A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron in the state. Credit: DH Photo/B K Janardhan

Two new Covid-19 clusters have been reported at educational institutions in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district.

A total of 33 cases -- 14 cases, of which 4 are Omicron, and 19 cases (1 is Omicron) -- were found.

A traveller from the UK has also tested positive for Omicron, taking the variant case count in the state from eight to 14.

More to follow...

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Omicron
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

A postage stamp for Serbian poster boy Novak Djokovic

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

Meta develops AI to bring children's drawings to life

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

DH Radio | A suburban rail to the Bengaluru Airport

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

Whackyverse | Where you at, Virat?

 