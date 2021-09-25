Karnataka reports 787 Covid-19 cases, 11 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday clocked 787 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the caseload to 29.73 lakh, while 11 deaths pushed the toll to 37,717.

The day also saw 775 people being discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 29.21 lakh.

Active cases stood at 13,307, a health department bulletin said. Bengaluru Urban accounted for the maximum number of 276 cases and four fatalities, it said.

Dakshina Kannada district bordering Kerala remained a major Covid-19 hotspot with 127 fresh infections and one death.

Other districts too reported fresh cases, including Udupi 68, Mysuru 65, 29 in Tumakuru, 27 each in Uttara Kannada and Chikkamagaluru, 25 in Kodagu and 22 each in Belagavi and Kolar. Bagalkote, Bidar, Gadag, Koppal and Vijayapura reported zero infections and zero Covid-19 related deaths.

Twenty-five districts reported zero fatalities, the bulletin said. A total of 1,40,832 samples were tested in the state on Saturday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined to 4.71 crore. The number of vaccinations done in the state rose to 5.45 crore, with 2,26,786 people being inoculated today, it added.

Check out the latest DH videos here: