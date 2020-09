Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkhiholi on Wednesday met Union Jala Shakthi Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and requested him to give early clearances to Mahadayi and Mekedatu projects.

He also requested the Minister to notify the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal Award.

In his memorandum, he requested the Union Minister to declare Upper Bhadra Project as a National Project and sanction Rs 218 crore for 2020-21 for take up Narayanpura Left Bank Canal network works.