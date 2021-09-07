Karnataka requests Centre to notify extra 50 days of work under MGNREGA in 13 flood-hit districts

Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa on Tuesday requested the Centre to notify additional 50 days of work under the rural jobs guarantee scheme MGNREGA in 13 flood-affected districts of the state.

Eshwarappa, who met Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh in Delhi, also demanded early clearance of unskilled wage due of Rs 781.64 crore under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) scheme.

In the meeting, Eshwarappa informed the Central minister that heavy rainfall has caused widespread loss to livelihood and property in several districts of Karnataka in the last few months. "As a result, the state government has declared 61 blocks of 13 districts flood-hit," he said.

Stating that the timely release of MGNREGA scheme funds by the Centre helped greatly during the pandemic, the minister said the state government has not only disbursed wages amounting to Rs 2030.57 crore so far in the current fiscal but also ensured timely payment of wages in 99.67 per cent cases. However, there is still outstanding unskilled wage dues of Rs 781.64 crore as of September 2, he said.

Further, Eshwarappa demanded the Centre to sanction additional 90 clusters to the state under the ambitious Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Rurban Mission (SPMRM) to replicate the success across other districts. He also demanded an additional allocation of 1,700 km of road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY)-3.

Currently, eight clusters that have been identified under the SPMRM have been performing well, he added.

Check out the latest DH videos here: