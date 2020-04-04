Karnataka rural self-help groups produce 1.56 lakh masks in 12 days

The members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) of Karnataka produced over 1.56 lakh face-masks over the past 12 days as the nation grapples to make up for shortfall in availability of the protective gears in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The union Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD) engaged the SHGs in the villages across the country to produce the face-masks for use of not only the COVID-19 patients and healthcare professionals, but also for use of common people as precautionary measures to keep the virus at bay.

The SHGs in Karnataka and 23 other States were engaged to make the face-masks under the National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM) of the MoRD.

The MoRD officials said that 65936 members of 14522 SHGs were engaged and they had so far made 1.32 crore face-masks in 399 districts across the country.

Altogether 581 members of the 139 SHGs in 12 districts in Karnataka started producing face-masks on March 23 and they produced 156155 face-masks till Friday, according to the latest report available with the MoRD. The maximum face-masks were produced in Tamil Nadu, where 10,780 members of 1927 SHGs in 32 districts produced 26.01 lakh masks in 10 days. In Andhra Pradesh, 21,028 members of 4281 SHGs in five districts produced 25.41 lakh masks, said the MoRD officials.