Karnataka sees 2,584 new infections, 23 deaths

Karnataka reported 2,584 fresh Covid-19 infections and 23 related deaths on Wednesday. This took the active case tally to 30,743 and toll to 11,453.

A total of 2,881 discharges on Wednesday took the total recoveries in the state to 8,11,581. The total number of infections reported in the state, so far, are 8,53,796.

On Wednesday, as many as 1,10,518 Covid tests were carried out in the state. Of which, 27,908 are rapid antigen tests.

Bengaluru Urban reported 1,665 fresh cases and eight deaths on Wednesday. The state capital has 17,872 active cases, as on November 11. Mysuru district recorded 112 new cases while the remaining district witnessed new infections in single and double digits.

The positivity rate for the day was 2.33% while the case fatality stood at 0.89%.