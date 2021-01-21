Karnataka sees 501 new Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 501 new Covid-19 cases and four deaths, taking the infection count to 9,33,578, and the toll to 12,185.

The day also saw 665 patients getting discharged after recovery. The number of recoveries has reached 9,13,677. As on January 20, the state has 7,697 active carriers of the virus. Bengaluru Urban saw 260 new infections and two deaths.

A total of 1,62,17,753 samples have been tested so far, out of which 84,090 were tested on Wednesday alone. Till date, 50 UK returnees have been found to be Covid-19 positive. Twenty six of their primary contacts have also tested positive. Fourteen have tested positive for the UK strain so far.