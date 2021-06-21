Karnataka simplifies TDR process, plans to introduce 90-day time limit

Karnataka has decided to do away with multi-agency surveys for the grant of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to people whose lands are acquired for various government projects.

The government will also introduce a 90-day limit for the TDRs to be issued.

TDR refers to the grant of additional built-up area to a landowner in return for the portion of a plot taken for a public project.

"The Cabinet on Monday cleared an amendment to the Karnataka Town & Country Planning Act to “prevent delays in granting TDR”, Law Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.

Bommai said that existing regulations mandated surveys by the project implementing agency such as BBMP or BMRCL followed by planning agencies such as the BDA and other urban development authorities before TDR was issued. "This led to delays to the tune of four to five years in granting TDR," Bommai said.

Henceforth, planning authorities will have to issue TDRs based on the survey carried out by the project implementing agency. The rights will be issued within 90 days of the recommendations made by the planning authority, failing which it will be deemed issued, he said.

In other decisions, the Cabinet approved the construction of a greenfield airport at Hassan at a cost of Rs 196.35 crore, which will be released in two packages. The funds will be for the construction of a runway, passenger terminal and other equipment required for the airport, Bommai said.

It was also decided to amend Rule 22(a) of the Karnataka Land Grant Rules. With this change, persons or agencies seeking to use landlocked kharab lands have to submit at least a decade-old survey report to show that there was no lake or forest there.

Further, the Cabinet has allowed the Mysuru Urban Development Authority to use its own funds to develop the required infrastructure at 107 layouts that currently lack basic amenities.