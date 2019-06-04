Karnataka takes e-leap, to digitise marks cards

Higher education in Karnataka is set to go digital, with the Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) resolving to provide all services, including the marks cards of undergraduate and post-graduate degrees, online by December 2019.

In another key decision, the KSHEC has also decided to do away with manual evaluation in the next few months. Universities have been asked to avail the services of Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, which has successfully implemented the digital evaluation process.

Speaking to media after the council meeting on Monday in Bengaluru, Higher Education Minister GT Devegowda said, “We have directed all VCs to train their staff in digital evaluation with assistance from the VTU and also buy the required software for the process.”

Accordingly, each university has to pay a nominal fee of Rs 5 lakh to the VTU for availing technical assistance. Officials in the Higher Education department revealed that the new system will end manual and typographical errors in both the marks cards and also during evaluation.

“Fake marks cards and degree certificates are rampant in the state and going digital will put an end to such menace,” said BH Anil Kumar, Additional Chief Secretary, Higher Education Department.

Digitising marks cards and degree certificates will come as a boon to those applying for a new job and admission in universities abroad, said Kumar.

“As the digitisation is associated with the National Academic Depository, the marks cards of the candidate can be verified easily online while applying for a new job,” said Anil Kumar.

However, authorities have not found any solution to the problem of lakhs of empty marks cards already purchased by some of the universities.

“We did not discuss anything about empty marks cards. Let’s first implement the digital format and later think about empty marks card,” said Devegowda.

Other Decisions

Compulsory Yoga and meditation classes in all universities and undergraduate colleges in the state.

All universities and colleges should set up placement and skill development centres in association with industries.

An expert committee will be constituted to discuss on the issue of appointment of guest faculties.

No statues at varsities

A bitter row over installation of Buddha idol on the premises of Bangalore University a few days ago has prompted the government to decide against installing any statue on the premises of universities. Devegowda said, “There shall be no place for religious and social reformers or any other statues on the campuses of state universities.”