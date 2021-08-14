Karnataka to open schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where positivity rate is less than 2%: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the government has decided to open schools for classes 9 to 12 in the districts where the positivity rate is less than 2%. It is mandatory for all parents and school staff to be vaccinated for entry into the school premises.
More to follow....
