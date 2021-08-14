Karnataka to open certain schools for classes 9 to 12

Karnataka to open schools for classes 9 to 12 in districts where positivity rate is less than 2%: CM Basavaraj Bommai

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 14 2021, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 14 2021, 19:16 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said that the government has decided to open schools for classes 9 to 12 in the districts where the positivity rate is less than 2%. It is mandatory for all parents and school staff to be vaccinated for entry into the school premises.

More to follow....

