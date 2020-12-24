Karnataka to revamp public health facility and set up network of model PHCs

The Karnataka government is mulling a complete overhaul of its Primary Health Care (PHCs) network across Karnataka besides sprucing up the infrastructure enabling them to offer emergency medical services on 24x7 basis.

The network of 2,359 PHCs - will be the first responders in any medical emergency in rural areas play a crucial role in providing comprehensive health care from promotive to preventive health care, treatment and palliative care at every village panchayat level.

Giving a presentation to Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on establishing model PHCs and upgrading the existing PHCs, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that for every 30,000 population there is one PHC in Karnataka and if there are any shortcomings, new PHCs will be set-up. CM Yediyurappa said that all PHCs will be equipped to provide 24X7 medical services to the needy.

“We are committed to provide effective and free health care to the people at the grass-root level. The threat of a second wave of Covid is looming large over us and our hospitals and health facilities must gear up to contain that spread. Our government will extend all support in achieving this,” Yediyurappa said.

As part of the latest plan, the 6 bedded PHCs will be upgraded to 12-bed and 20-bedded facilities. “The number of doctors will be increased from one to a minimum of 3 to 4 including a woman and Ayush doctor,” the health minister said.

Every PHC will have a radiology section with X-Ray and Ultrasound scanning facilities besides separate rooms for minor OTs, casualty room, two-tables in labour operation room and a primary level lab. Yoga and wellness centres will be part of the PHC to enhance mental and physical wellbeing of the public.

Government is also considering providing accommodation to Doctors and nurses to ensure round-the-clock availability of staff at any point of the day. “We have decided to provide one ambulance for every PHC. Building a model PHC would cost anywhere between Rs 6 crore and Rs 8 crore. Kerala and Tamil Nadu have better health infrastructure and CM has directed to set up a model health infrastructure for the entire country in Karnataka,” Sudhakar explained.