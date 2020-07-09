Karnataka: University exams by end of September

State-run universities are making preparations to conduct examinations for final year undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the last week of September.

Following the revised guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), all state-run universities are awaiting standard operating procedures (SOP) from the state higher education department.

Though online mode of examinations is under discussion, vice-chancellors are favouring pen and paper mode. Physical classes will be held at least for three weeks before allowing them to appear for exams.

Bangalore University vice-chancellor Prof K R Venugopal said, “All universities have to follow UGC guidelines and according to revised guidelines, we need to conduct exams during the last week of September by adopting the SOP issued by the government during this Covid-19 pandemic situation.” However, the heads of universities feel that it would depend on the Covid situation at that time and in case there is a spike, UGC may revise the guidelines again.

Meanwhile, Bangalore University is all set to conduct examinations for UVCE and University Law College.