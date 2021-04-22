Karnataka yet to decide on funding vaccination for 18-45 age group

The state government is in a fix on whether to fund the vaccination of people aged between 18 and 45 years, come May 1, or pass the cost on to the people.

Six states have already declared free vaccination for this age group: Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, and Bihar.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar, on being questioned about the state's plan to fund vaccination, said he had to discuss it with the chief minister.

It is estimated that around 1.66 crore people in the state fall into the 45 years-plus age group, according to a press note by the health department issued on March 31. As per the 2019 voters' list, there are 5,10,69,354 people above the age of 18, who have a voter's id.

Hence, the state has the task of coming up with a vaccination plan for the remaining 3.44 crore people aged between 18 and 45 years, each of whom has to be provided with two doses of the vaccine, which is around 6.88 crore doses of the vaccine.

While private hospitals can pay Rs 600 per dose to Serum Institute of India for procuring vaccine vials, the state is yet to take a call on placing orders, said sources in the health department.

When asked about the existing vaccine stock, Sudhakar said, "Out of 89 lakh vaccine doses, so far, supplied to us, we have utilised 80 lakh doses, and are left with nine lakh doses, which the central government will replenish periodically." Out of 89 lakh vaccine doses so far received by the State, 78,85,000 are Covishield while 10,16,000 are Covaxin.