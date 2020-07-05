Karnataka's 33-hour lockdown: Here's what remains open

Hit by a spike in Covid-19 cases, Karnataka announced a dusk-to-dawn curfew starting June 29 and a total lockdown on all Sundays starting July 5.

Here’s all you need to know:

Will the lockdown last the whole day?

Yes. The lockdown will be in place from 8 pm on Saturday, July 4 till 5 am on Monday, July 6.

For how long will there be lockdowns on Sunday?

The curbs will remain in place till at least August 2, unless the authorities decide to call it off earlier or extend it.

What activities are allowed under the Sunday curfew?

Only movement of essential goods and supplies will be allowed on Sundays. According to the order issued by the state government, “only essential activities will be allowed, including operation of industrial units in multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highway/major district roads, loading and unloading of cargo and travel of persons to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and airplanes”

Will Ola or Uber be operational?

Ola and Uber will not run any services during the Sunday lockdown. For medical emergencies, people can call 108 for help

What if there is a medical emergency? Do I need a pass?

People can book ambulances for medical emergencies by calling 108. No passes will be required. Those using their own vehicles for medical emergencies, must carry relevant documents for verification

Will grocery stores and supermarkets remain open?

Grocery and medical stores and shops selling vegetables, dairy or meat products will be open. Supermarkets will also remain operational, however, as there are strict curbs on the movement of people, some stores may only allow home deliveries.

Can I order food on Swiggy, Dunzo?

Restaurants will not be open for dine-ins. However, home delivery and parcel services will be allowed.

Will alcohol shops remain open?

Wine and liquor shops will remain closed on Sundays till August 2.

What about marriages that were previously scheduled on a Sunday?

Marriages already fixed on Sundays will be allowed as per guidelines. The number of guests cannot exceed 50.

Will public spaces like malls, parks or theatres be open?

Theatres, gyms, swimming pools, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls, social/political/sports/entertainment and other such functions or congregations remain prohibited through the week.

Will government offices stay open?

The government has also notified the closure of all government offices, boards and corporations except those operating and maintaining essential services on all Saturdays/ Sundays till the second week of August. This will be in addition to the existing holidays on 2nd and 4th Saturdays.

The 5-day work week for all government employees will start from July 10.

Is this lockdown going to be strictly implemented?

The Sunday lockdown is going to be just as strict as the one in March. Bengaluru Police have issued repeated warnings against people flouting lockdown norms. Vehicles found violating curbs and out without solid reasons may be confiscated.

The decision to go for a complete Sunday lockdown came in response to the rising Covid-19 cases and pressure from the media and Opposition, according to State Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Karnataka reported a record spike of 1,839 new cases and 42 Covid-19 deaths on Saturday taking the death toll to 335. Bengaluru accounts for 1,172 of these cases which is 63.73%.