The district recorded four more Covid-19 deaths taking the total toll to 79. A total of 88 fresh positive cases were reported from the district on Saturday.

According to the district bulletin, the total case count in the district rose to 2263 and as many as 1544 cured people have been discharged so for from the hospital. There are 636 active cases and non-covid cases stood at four in the district.