KAS officer succumbs to Covid-19

A senior Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer died due to Covid-19 complications at Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Monday.

Khwaja Bandenawaz (53) was serving as joint director in the Social Welfare department.

He had tested positive for Covid-19 two weeks back during his visit to in-laws place in Kalaburagi. The officer was admitted to a private hospital in Raichur after he developed breathlessness a week back.

Bandenawaz was shifted to RIMS on Monday after his condition deteriorated. Hours later, he lost his battle with Covid.

He had served in Kalaburagi and Yadgir districts. He is survived by wife, two sons and a daughter. The mortal remains of the officer were laid to rest at his native Devdurga, as per the Covid-19 guidelines, on Monday.