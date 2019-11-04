'Kateel, others may have released audio'

KPCC president Dinesh Gundurao said BJP national president Amit Shah and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa have themselves given evidence that they are involved in destabilising JD(S)-Congress coalition government in the state.

Speaking to reporters at the airport here, Rao said one team in the BJP, which does not share good rapport with Yediyurappa, has released the audio. There is one lobby in the BJP that does not want party candidature to be given to disqualified MLAs and there is another big lobby against Yediyurappa, he charged.

BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel and a few others could have leaked the audio, he said alleging that attempts have been made to finish off Yediyurappa.