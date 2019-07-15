KC Valley: 40 MLD more water to Kolar

An additional 40 millions of liters of water per day (MLD) is being pumped to fill lakes in Kolar from the Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC) valley, Rural Development and Panchayat Raj minister Krishna Byre Gowda said Monday.

According to a release, a total of 250 MLD water is being pumped from KC Valley to Kolar, which has been increased to 290 MLD. Of the additional water pumped, 10 MLD is being used to fill lakes in Hoskote limits, while 20 MLD is being used to fill lakes in Malur limits. The remainder of the additional water pumped is flown thrown the line from Narasapura to Bangarpet.

Apart from it, Bangalore Water Supply and Sewage Board (BWSSB) and minor irrigation department is also confident of supplying an additional 40 MLD in the next ten days. "Due to the same, there will be a significant increase in treated water flow along the main line," according to Gowda. This will facilitate increased supply to lakes in Malur also, the release added.