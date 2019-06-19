Kharge tells Cong leaders not to air grievances in open

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday advised the partymen not to comment about either the party or its leadership openly and said that both the Congress and the JD(S) should work together in running the coalition government.

“I am aware there are confusions in the coalition government. But we have to work together in running the coalition government. The Congress men, including Baig (suspended Congress MLA R Roshan Baig), should not comment on the leadership,” he told reporters.

He was speaking after Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy met him at his Sadashivanagar residence. Kharge, however, said that he has not given any political advice to the chief minister as he himself has lost the recent Lok Sabha election from Gulbarga constituency.

He said the chief minister briefed him about his plan on village stay in Kalaburagi district on June 21. “People are facing several problems, such as scarcity of drinking water in Gurmitkal taluk. I requested him to address people’s woes,” he added.

Sources close to Kharge said the chief minister also explained to Kharge the reason behind transferring top IAS and IPS officers in the state. Kharge was said to be upset with the decision to transfer T Sunil Kumar from the post of Bengaluru city police commissioner.