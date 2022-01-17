Kids die after getting measles-rubella vax; Bommai seeks report

Kids die after getting measles vax; Bommai seeks report

Bommai spoke to the DC over the phone on the issue

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 17 2022, 23:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 17 2022, 23:18 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday sought a report from the Belagavi deputy commissioner on the death of three children after they were administered the measles-rubella vaccine. 

“Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has sought a comprehensive investigation report on the case related to death of three children in the limits of Salahalli Primary Health Centre in Ramdurg taluk of Belagavi district,” the chief minister’s office said. 

“The Chief Minister has sought a detailed report from the Deputy Commissioner on the case as it is said that the children died after they were administered the Rubella injection usually given for Diarrhea,” the statement said, adding that Bommai spoke to the DC over the phone on this. 

