KIMS, Hubballi, BMCRI chosen for PM Modi’s video conference

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jan 12 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 02:55 ist
KIMS Out-Patient block in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

Two vaccination sites have been selected for two-way conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Saturday’s launch of the Covid vaccination drive. They are: Victoria Hospital, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI) and Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences, Hubballi, according to the state Covid bulletin
on Monday. 

As many as 233 vaccination sites have been selected in the state for the live webcast with the national vaccine launch. Among them are 18 district hospitals, 13 government medical colleges, five private medical colleges, six private hospitals, 145 taluk hospitals, 27 primary health centres (PHCs) and 19 urban
PHCs.

As many as 13.92 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been allocated to Karnataka by the Centre. State vaccine store, Bengaluru, will be receiving 11.34 lakh doses. State vaccine store, Belagavi, will be receiving 2.58 lakh doses.

The state has received 24 lakh 0.5 ml syringes and they are being distributed to districts. Another 31 lakh syringes are expected in the coming week.

Details of a total of 6,59,569 healthcare workers have been uploaded on Co-WIN portal till January 11. The number of state healthcare worker beneficiaries (government and private) included are 6,45,996 and the central government healthcare worker beneficiaries included are 13,573.

The ‘104’ call centre will be utilised to address queries from general public and beneficiaries on Covid vaccination. 

KIMS
Narendra Modi
Hubballi
bmcri

