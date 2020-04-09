Civic body wokers' role in city's hygiene hailed

Urban Development Cell Planning director Rangaswamy on Thursday termed efforts of civic body workers in converting Kolar as garbage free city as decisive.

He was speaking at a meeting of civic bodyworkers about garbage problem in the city.

"The poura karmikas should pay attention to cleanliness in the city. They should also focus on their personal hygiene," he said.

Rangaswamy called upon the poura karmikas to strictly follow Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government.

"City will be clean and healthy only if the poura karmikas are healthy. They should always wear gloves and clean hands using sanitise frequently," he added.

The City Municipal Council (CMC) staff should wear masks. Wet and dry garbage should be separated near houses. Awareness should be created about dry and wet wastes. There is problem of land to dispose the garbage. The CMC will soon identity the land for the same, he said.

He advised the workers to cover themselves under health insurance scheme. The workers should be more responsible till Covid-19 comes under control.

The workers said they faced lack of basic amenities in discharging their duties. As hotels have been shut down, food should be distributed to the workers. Gunny bags, tricycles and push carts should be distributed.

CMC commissioner Srikanth, assistant executive engineer Ramamurthy and manager Manjunath were present.

