Coronavirus: ‘Supply personal safety kits to civic body workers’

Medical Education and district in-charge minister Dr K Sudhakar on Friday directed the district administration to supply masks, sanitiser, personal safety kits and food to poura karmikas working in rural areas.

He chaired the progress review meeting at Zilla Panchayat auditorium here.

“The officials should instruct the civic body workers to maintain their health and personal hygiene. Masks used by people should be disposed scientifically,” he said.

The Minister received latest updates on COVID-19 in the district, drinking water crisis and drought relief works.

Sudhakar directed the district-level officials to be on their toes to contain COVID-19 in the district and give top priority to supply clean drinking water in rural areas.

“Gauribidanur, Chikkaballapur and Shidlaghatta taluks haven’t been declared as drought-hit. The State government granted Rs 25 lakh each to these taluks. A proposal was submitted to the government to grant Rs 1 crore each to the three taluks. The government has agreed to grant Rs 50 lakh each,” he said.

Sudhakar directed deputy director of the Horticulture department to submit a detailed report regarding losses incurred by farmers due to COVID-19 and drought.

“There should not be any problems in ensuring drinking water. Water form farmers’ borewells may be used for the purpose. Every water tanker should have GPS facility,” he said.

The Minister directed the officials to distribute free rations through public distribution system. There were complaints that money was illegally taken from the public. Steps should be taken to cancel license of such outlets.

Deputy commissioner R Latha, Zilla Panchayat president M B Chikkanarasimahaiah, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Fouzia B Taranum, SP G K Mithun Kumar, additional deputy commissioner Arati Anand and assistant commissioner A N Raghunandan were present.