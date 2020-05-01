COVID-19: Lockdown reintroduced in Kolar district

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • May 01 2020, 19:05 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 19:22 ist
Deputy commissioner C Satyabhama conducted rounds on Thursday night and witnessed heavy congestion. (Credit: DH Photo)

The district administration has tightened lockdown guidelines based on revised instructions from the government.

As the district was in the list of green zone, the government had relaxed guidelines. However, people thronged public places in large numbers. They competed with each other to buy materials at stores without following the social distancing norm. Most of them violated all guidelines.

Deputy commissioner C Satyabhama conducted rounds on Thursday night and witnessed heavy congestion. She directed the officials to continue the lockdown.
Of Friday, only medical stores, fruits stalls, vegetable outlets and provision stores were permitted to carry out operations.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Karnataka
Kolar district
Coronavirus lockdown

