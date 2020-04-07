COVID-19: Screening, CCTV cameras at AP border

Following an incident wherein a physiotherapist of Hindupur, in Andhra Pradesh, tested positive for COVID-19, police and Health Department staff been stationed at the border to carry out thermal screening.

CCTV cameras have also been installed at the border to monitor the movement of people and vehicles. The local PSI visited Muddenahalli which is hardly six kilometers from Hindupur across the border in AP.

Police and medical staff are working 24/7 in three shifts. All smaller roads connecting the two states are sealed.

The taluk administration has urged people who have come in contact with the COVID-19 infected physiotherapist, to come forward and get themselves tested voluntarily.