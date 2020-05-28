CRS funds will be used to develop lakes in Kolar, says MP

Corporate Social Responsibility (CRS) funds would be used to develop lakes in every taluk, said MP S Muniswamy.

He was speaking after inaugurating a project to revive Kodikannur lake here.

“The CRS funds have not been utilised properly in the district. Hence, a meeting will be conducted with the representatives of the industries to use the funds for the development of lakes in the district,” he said.

Muniswamy said that the government funds were not used for the revival of the Kodikannur lake. The MP and the district in-charge minister H Nagesh had jointly taken up the project. The lake was is spread over 195 acre land. Deputy commissioner, assistant commissioner and deputy director of the land records department had been instructed to clear the encroachment and identify boundaries of the lake.

“A survey would be conducted to clear the encroachments. Minor irrigation department has been directed to increase the height of the bund. The KC Valley Project water would be flowed to Kolaramma lake from Ammerahalli lake. A tender has been called for walking path and other development works on Kolaramma lake bund at a cost of Rs 8 crore,” he said.

H Nagesh said that the district was receiving 260 MLD water as part of KC Valley project water. About 100 MLD water was flowed to Malur. Once Jannaghatta and Muduwadi lakes were filled, then the water would be flowed to Holali and other lakes in Bangarpet constituency.

He added,” About 400 MLD water is likely to be flowed by September. Water is available to fill up 200 lakes.”

“Situation will not improve if we expect forest department and gram panchayats to revive the lakes. Hence, we have decided to take up the revival project. Filling up of Kolaramma and Kodikannur lake will boost ground water and tourism,” he said.

Assistant commissioner Somashekhar, Minor Irrigation department executive engineer Suresh Babu, CMC members Rakesh, Manjunath, Ambarish and CMC commissioner Srikanth were present.