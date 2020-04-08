DC promises online market facilities for mango sales 

Deputy Commissioner C Satyabhama on Wednesday assured that the district administration would introduce online market facilities to help mango growers in the district.

“Considering lock down and subsequent restrictions, the district administration will introduce online market facilities to help mango growers,” she said.

Satyabhama chaired a meeting of mango growers, Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) members, agriculture and horticulture department officials and merchants at DC office here.

She said, ”The mangoes will be harvested by April end in the district and the district administration will soon announce the facilities.”

She said that mangoes trees had been grown in 48,000 hectares in the district. Kolar district was likely to produce about 2.50 tonnes of mangoes this year. The officials should make immediate preparations to avoid possible blocks to export the fruits.

“There are factories in Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh and Krishnagiri district in Tamil Nadu to produce mango pulp. Talks will be held with the administrations of the two districts to send the mangoes. Facilities would be made to transport the fruits through Horticultural Producers' Cooperative Marketing and Processing Society (Hopcoms) ,” the DC said.

She said that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) had assured the district administration to procure the mangoes for sales. The KMF had Nandini milk parlours. Discussions had been held with the chief secretary to sell the fruits through these parlours and Hopcoms outlets. Steps would be taken to directly sell the fruits at 720 apartments in Bengaluru. Arrangements would be made to ensure sale of mangoes from Kolar in markets in Shivamogga, Tumakuru and Belagavi districts.

“Fruits should not be sent through areas that are affected by COVID-19. Farmers’ health is most important than business,” she said.

The DC said that the district administration would issue passes to growers and goods vehicle drivers to transport the fruits. Permission would be granted to sell the mangoes at government land adjacent to APMC market in Srinivaspur. WhatsApp group would be created to solve farmers’ woes.

“Price of mangoes had dipped last year due to Nipah virus scare last year. The prices are likely to fall this year due to COVID-19 scare. The district administration should submit a proposal to the State government seeking support price,” demanded Kolar District Mango Growers’ Association President Chinnappa Reddy.

Srinivaspur APMC president Rajendra Prasad said that about 10,000 labourers were needed for various works related to mango sales. However, labourers were not available locally. Permission should be granted to bring labourers from Tamil Nadu.

Kolar APMC president D L Nagaraj, Horticulture Department deputy director M Gayatri, Agriculture Department joint director Shivakumar, Holagere Mango Development Centre deputy director H T Balakrishna were present.