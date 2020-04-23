Farmers’ body oppose relaxation of lockdown norms

Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene members submitted a memorandum to the state government on Thursday protesting the decision to relax lockdown norms.

They submitted the memorandum to additional deputy commissioner B Shivaswawmy here.

They said that the entire world has been affected by novel coronavirus at present. The State and the Central governments have been struggling hard to control the situation in the last one month, but the efforts have failed. The number of Covid-19 patients is on the rise. In such a situation, it is improper to relax the norms.

“The police and health department officials have been working hard to contain the spread of novel coronavirus. The state government has relaxed lockdown guidelines in green zones. This may affect the green zones as well,” K Narayan Gowda, the vice-president of the Association said.

He said that neighbouring districts Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural and states Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have been haunted by Covid-19. Relaxation of norms will facilitate entry of people from infected areas.

The government has taken the decision to relax norms in a hurry without obtaining information from the police and the health departments, they alleged.

They sought the government to withdraw its decision and continue the lockdown till the virus is contained fully. They government should impose ban on those entering the district and there should be strict vigil on vehicles moving in hotspots.