Gang of wildlife poachers busted in Karnataka

According to the CID Forest Cell wing, the accused were involved in poaching rabbits and wild boars

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 13 2022, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 16:39 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Karnataka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has busted a gang of wildlife poachers, including a software professional, authorities said on Tuesday.

The arrested were identified as Byatappa Gowda, a resident of Arehalli in Tumakuru district; Vaishak from Kadehalli; and Charan, the software professional, from Bengaluru.

According to the CID Forest Cell wing, the accused were involved in poaching rabbits and wild boars.

Recently, Byatappa and Vaishak had shot a leopard and attempted to sell the animal's nails, skin and jaws through accused Charan.

CID officers, posing as religious seers, first approached the accused techie, and nabbed him. The other managed to escape initially, but they were tracked and arrested later.

The accused were arrested in Sri Ranganatha hill in Tumakuru district, where they had laid a trap for rabbits and wild boars. They used to sell the meat and make money.

