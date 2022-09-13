Gang of wildlife poachers busted in Karnataka

The Karnataka Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has busted a gang of wildlife poachers, including a software professional, authorities said on Tuesday.
The arrested were identified as Byatappa Gowda, a resident of Arehalli in Tumakuru district; Vaishak from Kadehalli; and Charan, the software professional, from Bengaluru.
According to the CID Forest Cell wing, the accused were involved in poaching rabbits and wild boars.
Recently, Byatappa and Vaishak had shot a leopard and attempted to sell the animal's nails, skin and jaws through accused Charan.
CID officers, posing as religious seers, first approached the accused techie, and nabbed him. The other managed to escape initially, but they were tracked and arrested later.
The accused were arrested in Sri Ranganatha hill in Tumakuru district, where they had laid a trap for rabbits and wild boars. They used to sell the meat and make money.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
How fake science websites hijack our trust in experts
Gyanvapi Mosque case: What happens next?
End of Cong culture and rise of nationalistic ideology
Godfather of French New Wave Jean-Luc Godard no more
How China became big business for Twitter
JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath
Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border