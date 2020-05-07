KSMDMCL launches online mango sales

Karnataka State Mango Development And Marketing Corporation Limited (KSMDMCL) has inked an agreement with the India Post (IP) to deliver the king of fruits at customers’ doorstep.

The agreement was signed for the sales of fruits online to help to mango growers facing distress due to restrictions in the wake of lockdown. The move also avoids the intervention of middlemen.

Large quantities of mangoes grown in Kolar, the largest producer in the state, are exported to other states and countries. At present, the fruits are grown in 52,371 hectares in the district. About 2.35 lakh tones of yield is expected.

The KSMDMCL and the IP have launched a web portal

(www.karsirimangoes.karnataka. gov.in) for online sales.

About 68 farmers, besides 28 from Kolar, those from Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Tumakuru and Bengaluru Rural districts have registered their names for the online sales.

The portal has names and mobile numbers of farmers and varieties of fruits available with them.

They will receive a text message once customers place orders for the fruits of their choices. The farmers pack the fruits in boxes and send them General Post Office (GPO), Bengaluru. The boxes are dispatched to respective destinations from the GPO.

The online service is available only on Tuesdays and Fridays.

The payment should be made while placing orders. An amount of Rs 27 needs to paid extra post-delivery charges. Funds will be deposited to the farmers’ accounts after the customers receive the boxes.

There is good response from farmers as the number of farmers willing for the registration is increasing.

“The KSMDMCL has launched online business for the welfare of mango growers. The farmers should utilise the facility, ” H T Balakrishna, deputy director, Holagere Mango Development Centre, said.

So far, about 14,755 customers have placed orders for 47.81 tonnes of mangoes. By Tuesday, 42.71 tonnes of fruits were sent to 14,075 customers. The orders of 68 customers have been reserved due to non-payment.

Taluk Mangoes grown (in hectares)

Srinivaspur: 26,834

Mulbagal: 13,851

Kolar: 5,635

Bangarpet: 1,725

Malur: 1,760

KGF: 2,565