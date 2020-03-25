Suspected COVID-19 death in K'taka; reports yet to come

Suspected COVID-19 death in Karnataka; reports yet to come 

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Mar 25 2020, 14:29 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 14:29 ist
Representative image. (Credit: AFP Photo)

A 75-year-old woman from Gowribidnur in Chikkaballapura district, who had tested positive for coronavirus, died on Wednesday midnight. 
 
The woman had returned from Mecca along with her son and was admitted in Rajiv Gandhi Institue of Chest Diseases (RGICD) earlier for treatment of COVID-19. 

She died at 1 am on Wednesday in Bowring hospital, said B Sriramlu, minister for Health and Family Welfare. 

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

She was shifted to Bowring hospital on Tuesday morning.

Sriramulu said that reports were still awaited to confirm whether she died of COVID-19. "She had diabetes and was suffering from chest pain and hip fracture. The cause of death will be known after we get the rest reports," he tweeted.

The woman was first kept in the isolated ward of a hospital in Gowribidanur before being moved to RGICD in Bengaluru for additional treatment. She was shifted to Bowring hospital on Tuesday, the minister said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Chikkaballapur
Karnataka
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

Migrant workers in Gujarat leave for homes on foot

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

COVID-19 lockdown: Services that are open and closed

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Scientists toil to develop indigenous testing kits

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

Trans community struggles as coronavirus shuts life

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

India under lockdown in pictures: Day 1

 